ANALYSIS | You’ve Gupta be kidding me: Cyril and Thuli are to blame, says Molefe
It’s impossible to get ex-Eskom CEO to answer anything on Guptas when all he wants to talk about is Ramaphosa and Madonsela
09 March 2021 - 20:31
For four and a half days in the Zondo commission witness box, “exhausted” former Eskom and Transnet boss Brian Molefe has been subtly pursuing political and personal vendettas against two individuals – President Cyril Ramaphosa and ex-public protector Thuli Madonsela.
This was part of his strategy to divert attention away from the plethora of serious allegations against him...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.