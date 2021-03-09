ANALYSIS | You’ve Gupta be kidding me: Cyril and Thuli are to blame, says Molefe

It’s impossible to get ex-Eskom CEO to answer anything on Guptas when all he wants to talk about is Ramaphosa and Madonsela

For four and a half days in the Zondo commission witness box, “exhausted” former Eskom and Transnet boss Brian Molefe has been subtly pursuing political and personal vendettas against two individuals – President Cyril Ramaphosa and ex-public protector Thuli Madonsela.



This was part of his strategy to divert attention away from the plethora of serious allegations against him...