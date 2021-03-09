Opinion & Analysis

CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Peter Matlare once gave us a taste of prosperity, then tragedy struck

If only the ANC had appointed people of his calibre to run our SOEs, SA would be a very different place today

Caiphus Kgosana Executive editor: opinions and analysis
09 March 2021 - 20:33

Ask the people who were at the SABC when the executive leadership changed hands from Peter Matlare, who has sadly succumbed to Covid-19, to Dali Mpofu in the mid-2000s. Most cannot contain their laughter when they recall that era. Mpofu was a Luthuli House deployee who arrived to find an SABC that Matlare had professionalised, corporatised and run at a handsome profit. Matlare was a highly ethical and competent executive who was averse to political interference. He spent his time at the helm resisting a board that was bent on interfering in his work.

When that board finally won and Matlare called it quits, irritated at the constant interference, Mpofu was brought in. You could immediately see even from outside of the public broadcaster how Mpofu’s arrival coincided with the dropping of standards. He would feature daily in TV news bulletins, dressed in a white shirt and green tie, which became the official attire for his so-called “green revolution” campaign. Male journalists were even forced to wear these green ties when covering news stories.  ..

