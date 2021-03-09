Opinion & Analysis

Cameroon’s Biya is Africa’s oldest president: assessing his 38 years in power

He was welcomed with open arms, but broken promises, corruption and the anglophone crisis look to be his legacy

09 March 2021 - 20:33 By Julius A. Amin

Cameroon’s president Paul Biya celebrated his 88th birthday recently, making him the oldest president in Africa. He has been in power for 38 years. Birthday celebrations held across the country were met with protest by the opposition, demanding that he step down. So how has he acquitted himself in office and what has been his legacy for Cameroon?

Cameroonians welcomed Biya when he became president in November 1982. The peaceful transfer of power by his predecessor, Ahmadou Ahidjo, won Cameroon praise as an example to emulate in Africa, where leaders held on to power for too long, through duplicity and violence, or were forced out...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. The only way to root out corruption and criminality in the SAPS is to start at ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. Cameroon’s Biya is Africa’s oldest president: assessing his 38 years in power Opinion & Analysis
  3. WILLIAM GUMEDE | A library changed my life, and books can still change our world Opinion & Analysis
  4. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Peter Matlare once gave us a taste of prosperity, then ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | The ANC is led, the ANC is dead: Zuma meeting says it all Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Malema & Ndlozi trial: Witnesses clarify 'assault' footage and burial entrance
Agrizzi bail conditions extended & amended as he's 'reliant on oxygen'

Related articles

  1. Named: World leaders who max their public support on social media. SA's leaders ... World
  2. Cameroon troops free German kidnapped by Boko Haram Africa
  3. Thousands desert Cameroon-Nigeria border town in fear of Boko Haram Africa
  4. Feature: Holdout leaders obstruct Africa's rise Africa
  5. Cameroon jet scam lands ex minister in jail for 25 years Africa
  6. Cameroon's Biya should retire: Opposition Africa
X