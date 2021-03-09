Cameroon’s Biya is Africa’s oldest president: assessing his 38 years in power
He was welcomed with open arms, but broken promises, corruption and the anglophone crisis look to be his legacy
09 March 2021 - 20:33
Cameroon’s president Paul Biya celebrated his 88th birthday recently, making him the oldest president in Africa. He has been in power for 38 years. Birthday celebrations held across the country were met with protest by the opposition, demanding that he step down. So how has he acquitted himself in office and what has been his legacy for Cameroon?
Cameroonians welcomed Biya when he became president in November 1982. The peaceful transfer of power by his predecessor, Ahmadou Ahidjo, won Cameroon praise as an example to emulate in Africa, where leaders held on to power for too long, through duplicity and violence, or were forced out...
