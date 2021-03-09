EDITORIAL | The ANC is led, the ANC is dead: Zuma meeting says it all
Its mishandling of his defiance of the courts makes us wonder: what happened to the ruling party of the 1990s?
When the ANC officially returned to SA after almost three decades in exile, it had a catchy slogan: “The ANC Leads, the ANC Lives.”
It was as much a declaration of intent as it was a statement of reality. At the time, no meaningful discussion about the future of SA could happen without Nelson Mandela’s party. Although the Nats were still legally the governing party FW de Klerk knew he had little room to manoeuvre without first consulting the then liberation movement...
