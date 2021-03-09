Opinion & Analysis

The only way to root out corruption and criminality in the SAPS is to start at the top

The safety of South Africans is being compromised by its trickle-down effect and skyrocketing crime

09 March 2021 - 20:34 By Professor Theodore Petrus

If the latest crime statistics issued by the ministry of police are anything to go by, it should be clear to most of us that a chaotic police and crime intelligence service cannot fulfil its mandate of adequately addressing the scourge in the country.

The much-publicised debacle regarding the suspension of Lt-Gen Peter Jacobs, former head of Crime Intelligence, is the latest in a slew of events involving the SAPS and that unit, leaving the public confused and justifiably concerned. And once again, seemingly at the heart of this latest controversy is corruption within the SAPS and the Crime Intelligence unit...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. The only way to root out corruption and criminality in the SAPS is to start at ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. Cameroon’s Biya is Africa’s oldest president: assessing his 38 years in power Opinion & Analysis
  3. WILLIAM GUMEDE | A library changed my life, and books can still change our world Opinion & Analysis
  4. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Peter Matlare once gave us a taste of prosperity, then ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | The ANC is led, the ANC is dead: Zuma meeting says it all Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Malema & Ndlozi trial: Witnesses clarify 'assault' footage and burial entrance
Agrizzi bail conditions extended & amended as he's 'reliant on oxygen'

Related articles

  1. Compared to other countries SA fares well with regard to vehicle crime Features
  2. Concern about spike in courier van robberies, car and truck hijackings up in ... South Africa
  3. Murder, rape and other major crimes on the rise in Gauteng South Africa
  4. ‘It gives me sleepless nights’: Police commissioner worried about crooked ... South Africa
X