The only way to root out corruption and criminality in the SAPS is to start at the top

The safety of South Africans is being compromised by its trickle-down effect and skyrocketing crime

If the latest crime statistics issued by the ministry of police are anything to go by, it should be clear to most of us that a chaotic police and crime intelligence service cannot fulfil its mandate of adequately addressing the scourge in the country.



The much-publicised debacle regarding the suspension of Lt-Gen Peter Jacobs, former head of Crime Intelligence, is the latest in a slew of events involving the SAPS and that unit, leaving the public confused and justifiably concerned. And once again, seemingly at the heart of this latest controversy is corruption within the SAPS and the Crime Intelligence unit...