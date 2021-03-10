BOOK TALK

JENNIFER PLATT | I rather like my leaves the right way up, thanks

Which brings me to the question many have asked: how does one know if one has aphantasia?

Jennifer Platt Sunday Times Book Editor

A Reddit poster said because of the writer’s aphantasia, they enjoyed reading House of Leaves, a quite unconventional postmodern book by American author Mark Z Danielewski. It read: “I’m in love with House of Leaves because I usually can’t follow such a strange and impossible setting, but the way that the book itself is structured gave me the most immersion I’ve ever had.”



Mind boggled, literally. I had never heard of aphantasia. According to Wikipedia, it is “the inability to visualise mental images, that is, not being able to picture something in one’s mind. Many people with aphantasia are also unable to recall sounds, smells, or sensations of touch. Some also report prosopagnosia, the inability to recognise faces.”..