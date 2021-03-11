Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | You know what’s crazy? Cele’s idea of justice

Somebody did go wild at the student fees protest where a man was killed, but they didn’t do it in isolation

11 March 2021 - 20:07

Even when his violent instincts were limited to KwaZulu-Natal, death tended to follow Bheki Cele around.

At the end of his five years as the MEC overseeing safety and security, a period in which he wasn’t shy about sharing his view that police should always shoot before being shot, 258 people died in the custody of KZN police in just a year...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. MNINAWA NTLOKO | Who’s having the last laugh now that the sun’s up for Motsepe? Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | You know what’s crazy? Cele’s idea of justice Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Oh, joy! Little RET has arrived and daddy Carl is so proud Opinion & Analysis
  4. SABELO SKITI | De Ruyter vs Tshitangano: of course, Eskom chose to run the easy ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. SUE DE GROOT | Nastey? Were no such thing. Lets give you a sneak peak into our ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'There's no explanation or defence': Cele promises justice for Wits protest ...
Malema & Ndlozi trial,: Evidence discrepancies claimed as original ...

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | First it was ‘pay back the money’, now ‘there is no money’ Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | The ANC is led, the ANC is dead: Zuma meeting says it all Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | If it’s OK for Steinhoff, it should be OK for Ace and Sodi Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | A thorough, truly independent probe is the least dead boys’ ... Opinion & Analysis
X