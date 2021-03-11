EDITORIAL | You know what’s crazy? Cele’s idea of justice
Somebody did go wild at the student fees protest where a man was killed, but they didn’t do it in isolation
11 March 2021 - 20:07
Even when his violent instincts were limited to KwaZulu-Natal, death tended to follow Bheki Cele around.
At the end of his five years as the MEC overseeing safety and security, a period in which he wasn’t shy about sharing his view that police should always shoot before being shot, 258 people died in the custody of KZN police in just a year...
