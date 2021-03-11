MNINAWA NTLOKO | Who’s having the last laugh now that the sun’s up for Motsepe?

The jokes kept coming and an appreciative audience bawled their approval in instantaneous bursts of uncontrollable laughter when mining magnate Patrice Motsepe announced last year he was bidding to become the next Confederation of African Football (Caf) president.

The declaration had them rolling in the aisles because the 59-year-old has never held a position at the South African Football Association (Safa) and was a surprise candidate.

The amateur comedians had a field day from Cape to Cairo and the businessman was labelled a “football novice”, a “baby at this level”, a “wet-behind-the-ears administrator who is biting off more than he can chew” and many other, more colourful, descriptions.

Fast forward to today and the wannabe comics have slinked away with their tails tucked firmly between their legs as Motsepe is within touching distance of an office only a few dare to dream about.

But some of us had seen this movie before and suspected history was about to repeat itself when Motsepe first planted the seeds of his audacious bid for the plush corner office, with a stunning view of Cairo, at the Caf headquarters.

You have to go back almost 20 years, to when Motsepe bought out the Tsichlas family and acquired sole ownership of Mamelodi Sundowns, to gain an understanding of the man’s mindset. After first coming on board as the majority shareholder in February 2003, he bought 100% of the team in 2004 and transferred ownership to the Motsepe Mamelodi Sundowns Trust.

He never hid his ambition at the time, even though Sundowns were misfiring badly and had the aura of a rusty Nissan 1400 bakkie rather than the purring Rolls-Royce Ghost he wanted them to become.