SABELO SKITI | De Ruyter vs Tshitangano: of course, Eskom chose to run the easy race

Board is investigating racism because that’s what SA loves. Or is it because it’s the only allegation it thinks can be defeated?

Race is the easiest card to play in SA.



Whether it’s a black South African accusing a white South African of racism, or a white South African accusing a black South African of playing the race card when faced with difficult questions about their conduct...