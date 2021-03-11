A WORD IN THE HAND: NICE

SUE DE GROOT | Nastey? Were no such thing. Lets give you a sneak peak into our nicity

A US ‘study’ of ... wait for it ... 83 peeple has concluded those who care about langauge are mean-spiritid intraverts

Is it possible to be a pedant and at the same time be a pleasant person? I would have said “a nice person”, but as anyone who pays attention to this column knows, “nice” originally meant “stupid” in English, so let’s not go there.



Getting back to the question, however, some think a pleasant pedant is as mythical a creature as a sheep who can knit. And let’s face it, pedants can be wolves in sheep’s clothing...