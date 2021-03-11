Opinion & Analysis

A WORD IN THE HAND: NICE

SUE DE GROOT | Nastey? Were no such thing. Lets give you a sneak peak into our nicity

A US ‘study’ of ... wait for it ... 83 peeple has concluded those who care about langauge are mean-spiritid intraverts

Sue de Groot Deputy features editor: Sunday Times
11 March 2021 - 20:06

Is it possible to be a pedant and at the same time be a pleasant person? I would have said “a nice person”, but as anyone who pays attention to this column knows, “nice” originally meant “stupid” in English, so let’s not go there.

Getting back to the question, however, some think a pleasant pedant is as mythical a creature as a sheep who can knit. And let’s face it, pedants can be wolves in sheep’s clothing...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. MNINAWA NTLOKO | Who’s having the last laugh now that the sun’s up for Motsepe? Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | You know what’s crazy? Cele’s idea of justice Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Oh, joy! Little RET has arrived and daddy Carl is so proud Opinion & Analysis
  4. SABELO SKITI | De Ruyter vs Tshitangano: of course, Eskom chose to run the easy ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. SUE DE GROOT | Nastey? Were no such thing. Lets give you a sneak peak into our ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'There's no explanation or defence': Cele promises justice for Wits protest ...
Malema & Ndlozi trial,: Evidence discrepancies claimed as original ...

Related articles

  1. SUE DE GROOT | Being thrifty is a gift and kinda clever in these trying times Opinion & Analysis
  2. SUE DE GROOT | We were on lockdown parole, and my word we failed dismally Opinion & Analysis
  3. SUE DE GROOT | Kawaii! I’ve gone nuts with an acute attack of cuteness overload Opinion & Analysis
  4. SUE DE GROOT | Listen up, unless it knocks you out or floors you, it’s simply ... Opinion & Analysis
X