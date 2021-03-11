TOM EATON | Oh, joy! Little RET has arrived and daddy Carl is so proud

He’s even more delighted at how quickly the baby has grown — it’s such early days and already it can march

When Carl Niehaus sent out an “URGENT MEDIA ALERT” on Thursday, I assumed he was announcing the passing of his third father, or perhaps his fourth. But it wasn’t another bereavement. It was the opposite: the announcement of the birth of the ANC’s very own bonny, bouncing vampire Mini-Me, sucking its cute little thumb as it sniffs out its mother’s carotid artery.



Of course, proud stepdad Carl didn’t use those exact words. Instead, he explained that the media were being invited to listen to a “report on the deliberations and decisions of the first strategic meeting of the RET National Operations Committee”...