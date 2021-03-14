JUSTICE MALALA | When will SA realise it is being abused?

The police are brutal and politicians are looting from the very people they claim to represent. When will people realise this?

There is much that is rotten in the Republic of SA.



The police are brutes who kill people at will, as the family of 35-year-old Mthokozisi Ntumba found out last week. They join many families who have seen their innocent fathers and mothers and brothers and sisters die at the hands of the SA Police Service (SAPS). Yes, it’s supposedly a police service. Yet it doesn’t serve. It doesn’t serve the thousands of women who are raped every week and receive no justice. It doesn’t serve the thousands of women who are murdered every year by men who are never brought to book...