Meghan, the modern workplace and the millennial dilemma

The royal fallout has highlighted that millennials have different values and mindsets, and so are often misunderstood

Regardless of which side you stand in last week’s smackdown, the world vs the Windsors, it seems there is one big takeaway. The Duchess of Sussex said she tried to make her voice heard: and she’s made it very clear she will no longer be ignored.



Though at 39, Meghan only scrapes into that generation, her personality and outlook suggest that millennialism seeps through every pore. You can hear it in her ambitions to “live authentically” — how she “loves rescuing” things. You can feel it in the forgiveness she extends to people who “own” their culpability and apologise to her when she cries...