Opinion & Analysis

Meghan, the modern workplace and the millennial dilemma

The royal fallout has highlighted that millennials have different values and mindsets, and so are often misunderstood

14 March 2021 - 16:00 By Jo Ellison

Regardless of which side you stand in last week’s smackdown, the world vs the Windsors, it seems there is one big takeaway. The Duchess of Sussex said she tried to make her voice heard: and she’s made it very clear she will no longer be ignored.

Though at 39, Meghan only scrapes into that generation, her personality and outlook suggest that millennialism seeps through every pore. You can hear it in her ambitions to “live authentically” — how she “loves rescuing” things. You can feel it in the forgiveness she extends to people who “own” their culpability and apologise to her when she cries...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Meghan, the modern workplace and the millennial dilemma Opinion & Analysis
  2. WENDY KNOWLER | Don’t let these telesales vultures bully you into anything Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | When will SA realise it is being abused? Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Bailout: that’s the only way to save our varsities and protect SA’s ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. MNINAWA NTLOKO | Who’s having the last laugh now that the sun’s up for Motsepe? Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
‘Women are here to change the world’: Female plumber revamps orphanage on World ...

Related articles

  1. SUE DE GROOT | Malice in wonderland: How tabloids gave duchess Meghan the royal ... Lifestyle
  2. Piers Morgan and Meghan’s history deciphered: Why he always goes for her Lifestyle
  3. WATCH | 'We're not a racist family': William breaks silence after Meghan, Harry ... Lifestyle
X