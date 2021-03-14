Opinion & Analysis

WENDY KNOWLER | Don’t let these telesales vultures bully you into anything

Telesales agents invariably catch you off guard, but if you do agree to something, there is a five-day cooling off period

Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist
14 March 2021 - 16:00

The thing which really gets me about telesales calls is the power imbalance. The caller, the telesales agent, holds most of the power, in that they have a carefully worded script, along with your name and other personal details, and they’re recording every word you say.

You, on the other hand, have been ambushed — called up out of the blue by a stranger who is trying to sell you something — and you don’t know anything about them. And when you end that call, you have no record of what was said and agreed to, or not...

