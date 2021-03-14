WENDY KNOWLER | Don’t let these telesales vultures bully you into anything

Telesales agents invariably catch you off guard, but if you do agree to something, there is a five-day cooling off period

The thing which really gets me about telesales calls is the power imbalance. The caller, the telesales agent, holds most of the power, in that they have a carefully worded script, along with your name and other personal details, and they’re recording every word you say.



You, on the other hand, have been ambushed — called up out of the blue by a stranger who is trying to sell you something — and you don’t know anything about them. And when you end that call, you have no record of what was said and agreed to, or not...