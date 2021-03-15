EDITORIAL | If MPs vote against Nkabinde report they will betray their oath of office

The public protector is a danger to her office and MPs have a duty to protect the constitution and enforce democracy

Tuesday is a significant day for the national assembly. It is scheduled to debate and vote on an independent panel report recommending public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane be subjected to an inquiry into her fitness to occupy her position.



It’s an opportunity for MPs across the political divide to demonstrate to what extent they are committed to putting aside factional and petty politics and protect the integrity of an institution, set up in terms of chapter nine of the constitution to shield the public against abuse of power, corruption and maladministration...