NEWS FEATURE | Ultimate pain killer: doctor with cancer fights to the death for assisted suicide

Palliative care specialist uses her years caring for terminal patients and her own experience of cancer to strengthen her case

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
15 March 2021 - 19:54

On February 3 2017, palliative care specialist Dr Sue Walter was driving in Joburg when she got a call to say she had been diagnosed with a bone cancer known as multiple myeloma, typically incurable. “I remember the day. It was the day before my birthday,” says the 47-year-old mother.

“Obviously it was a shock, and it really made me want to change the law,” says Walter, who was already fighting for the right to die with dignity before that day...

