TOM EATON | Mogoeng the standout in a week of one right royal mess after another

The icing on the cake was Duduzane Zuma announcing that he is ready to lead the ANC into a bright new era

Tom Eaton Columnist
15 March 2021 - 19:54

A week ago, Oprah Winfrey blew her fairy dust into the ether, and minutes later Americans who idolise George Washington and have “Liberty Or Death” engraved on their assault rifles were expressing their admiration for the longevity of the British royal family, while radical young progressives were leaping to the defence of a young aristocrat who once dressed up as a Nazi at a fancy-dress party for the one percent of the one percent.

Yes, it’s been a wild week, but amid the noise I’ve also learnt something about the growing calls for monarchy to be abolished, namely, that #NotAllRoyals are targets...

