CAIPHUS KGOSANA | With no political protection, Mkhwebane’s days are numbered

So much for Ace Magashule’s prediction that ANC MPs would not vote for a motion sponsored by the opposition

Deliberations of the national assembly were already painful before Covid forced us to keep away from each other. When limited gatherings were allowed under level three, parliament reorganised its sittings via a hybrid method, where half of the MPs are in the chamber, and the other connect virtually from elsewhere. You would think that after months of this virtual set up our esteemed members would be used to the etiquette of virtual meetings: Always keep your mic on mute unless it’s your turn to speak.



The national assembly is supposed to be the country’s premier debate platform, where our elected representatives gather to not just process legislation before them, but to engage in informed and intellectual discussions on matters of national importance. Every discussion that takes place in this august house inevitably affects millions of lives outside it, and those tasked with the responsibility of representing the people must always keep this in mind when engaging in discussions...