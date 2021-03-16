EDITORIAL | There goes yet another pupil’s dignity down the toilet
No-one deserves that humiliation – and the system that allows schools to have pit latrines is as much to blame as the principal
16 March 2021 - 20:13
The cost of losing your dignity comes cheap at the Luthuthu Junior Secondary School in Mthatha, Eastern Cape. In fact, it could have been a real steal at R200. But turns out, it was a round zero.
The R200 is what an orphaned, 11-year-old pupil was allegedly promised for being suspended by a rope and dropped into a pit latrine to delve though human faeces to retrieve the principal’s smartphone...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.