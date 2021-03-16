EDITORIAL | There goes yet another pupil’s dignity down the toilet

No-one deserves that humiliation – and the system that allows schools to have pit latrines is as much to blame as the principal

The cost of losing your dignity comes cheap at the Luthuthu Junior Secondary School in Mthatha, Eastern Cape. In fact, it could have been a real steal at R200. But turns out, it was a round zero.



The R200 is what an orphaned, 11-year-old pupil was allegedly promised for being suspended by a rope and dropped into a pit latrine to delve though human faeces to retrieve the principal’s smartphone...