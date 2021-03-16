Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | There goes yet another pupil’s dignity down the toilet

No-one deserves that humiliation – and the system that allows schools to have pit latrines is as much to blame as the principal

16 March 2021 - 20:13

The cost of losing your dignity comes cheap at the Luthuthu Junior Secondary School in Mthatha, Eastern Cape. In fact, it could have been a real steal at R200. But turns out, it was a round zero.

The R200 is what an orphaned, 11-year-old pupil was allegedly promised for being suspended by a rope and dropped into a pit latrine to delve though human faeces to retrieve the principal’s smartphone...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. TONY LEON | The simple fact is that the ANC has been in power too long Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | There goes yet another pupil’s dignity down the toilet Opinion & Analysis
  3. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | With no political protection, Mkhwebane’s days are numbered Opinion & Analysis
  4. The path to the post-Covid city Opinion & Analysis
  5. NEWS FEATURE | Ultimate pain killer: doctor with cancer fights to the death for ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
‘Women are here to change the world’: Female plumber revamps orphanage on World ...

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | If MPs vote against Nkabinde report they will betray their oath of ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Bailout: that’s the only way to save our varsities and protect SA’s ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | You know what’s crazy? Cele’s idea of justice Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | First it was ‘pay back the money’, now ‘there is no money’ Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | The ANC is led, the ANC is dead: Zuma meeting says it all Opinion & Analysis
X