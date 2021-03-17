JONATHAN JANSEN | These protests are becoming a playground for ‘professional’ students

The sheer arrogance and absurdity of some of the 15 demands is nothing short of astounding

If universities gave in to the 15 demands of the South African Union of Students (SAUS), our higher education institutions would collapse overnight. Nobody pays. No registration fees. No fee increases. Abolition of all debt. Postgraduate students funded. Laptops for everyone. The full return of all students under level one lockdown. No academic exclusions. It is the sheer arrogance of these demands that will astound the taxpaying public.



None of these student leaders would try a stunt like this in their coming private or public sector jobs, for the simple reason that they would be fired on the spot before a single tyre was set alight. But universities have become the political playground for reckless politics and endless demands, regardless of affordability or anything approaching reasonableness. No doubt the tragic police shooting of Mthokozisi Ntumba during the Wits student protests opened up the political and emotional space for these extravagant demands...