EDITORIAL | If Eskom isn’t fixed, SA will become a failed state
The government must give up on SAA and the SABC and focus fully on saving Eskom, for the sake of SA’s future
17 March 2021 - 20:14
The Prince of Darkness, André de Ruyter, this week showed South Africans just how well his turnaround plan at Eskom is going by announcing that load-shedding will be with us for at least five more years.
It is not difficult to guess what the response in boardrooms and homes across the country was to that clanger. Undoubtedly, many words were used that cannot be mentioned here...
