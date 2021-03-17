Opinion & Analysis

WILLIAM GUMEDE | Mirror, mirror on the wall, who is the real leader of us all?

In these trying times, SA needs one confirmed leader and one seat of power, not a parallel de facto ‘mafia boss’ in Nkandla

17 March 2021 - 20:14

Two centres of power have developed within the ANC, with President Cyril Ramaphosa wielding formal leadership power, but former president Jacob Zuma now wielding informal power which is undermining governance in the ANC, as well as government.

Zuma’s defiance of the Constitutional Court, and the ANC and opposition parties trekking to Nkandla to appease him, shows that Zuma may not have an official position within the ANC or government, but he appears almost as an unofficial president of the governing party...

