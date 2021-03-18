Opinion & Analysis

DARREN OLIVIER | SANDF, broke and without purpose, marches onward to disaster

Fundamental and very toxic breakdown between Treasury and the department of defence has done untold damage

18 March 2021 - 20:50 By ​Darren Olivier

SA’s armed forces are in their worst crisis in decades, driven to the brink of a disastrous loss of strategic capabilities by a fateful combination of an ever-shrinking budget, poor leadership and a dire mismatch between the missions it is required to perform and the resources it is given to do so.

Without an urgent intervention in the next few years we risk the unmanaged loss of several strategic capabilities in ways that will make it difficult, if not impossible, to resurrect them in the near to medium-term future. At best, the SANDF will become largely undeployable, with the personnel component of the budget swallowing up all operational, training and acquisition funds...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. DARREN OLIVIER | SANDF, broke and without purpose, marches onward to disaster Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | King’s funeral was a light-bulb moment for pro-Zuma conspiracists Opinion & Analysis
  3. SUE DE GROOT | Oh for a creative genie who could return genius to its genuine ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Where are our warriors against super-spreaders? Opinion & Analysis
  5. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Mirror, mirror on the wall, who is the real leader of us all? Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa delivers touching eulogy for late AmaZulu King
Police officers accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba to remain in custody ahead ...

Related articles

  1. SANDF has no budget for life-saving field hospitals News
  2. Navy looks to shore up defence against Moz terror threats Africa
  3. Siyabonga Cwele, David Mahlobo and Bongani Bongo collapsed SSA, says witness Politics
  4. Robber disguised as cleaner breaches SA defence HQ News
  5. More questions than answers as clock runs down on SA’s DRC deployment News
X