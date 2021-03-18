DARREN OLIVIER | SANDF, broke and without purpose, marches onward to disaster

Fundamental and very toxic breakdown between Treasury and the department of defence has done untold damage

SA’s armed forces are in their worst crisis in decades, driven to the brink of a disastrous loss of strategic capabilities by a fateful combination of an ever-shrinking budget, poor leadership and a dire mismatch between the missions it is required to perform and the resources it is given to do so.



Without an urgent intervention in the next few years we risk the unmanaged loss of several strategic capabilities in ways that will make it difficult, if not impossible, to resurrect them in the near to medium-term future. At best, the SANDF will become largely undeployable, with the personnel component of the budget swallowing up all operational, training and acquisition funds...