TOM EATON | King’s funeral was a light-bulb moment for pro-Zuma conspiracists

The suspension of load-shedding might have cost Ramaphosa in a fairly absurd way

The decision to suspend load-shedding on Thursday to accommodate the funeral of King Goodwill Zwelithini probably felt like pragmatic politics to the senior ANC ministers who made the call to Eskom. But for the enemies of Cyril Ramaphosa, it was a gift straight from the gods.



To be fair to Ramaphosa, it’s not as if he had much of a choice. For millions of South Africans, the late monarch was a respected and admired figurehead whose memorial was an event of national, and perhaps even international, importance. ..