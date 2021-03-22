EDITORIAL | Our human rights track record, past and present, is dismal
Those advocating for Human Rights Day to be changed to Sharpeville Day have missed the point
22 March 2021 - 20:17
Politicians had a lot to say on Human Rights Day this past weekend. President Cyril Ramaphosa chose to share his vision for a better SA, while his political rivals, as is to be expected, focused on the government’s failures.
The DA’s John Steenhuisen used it as an opportunity to make noise about a “shameful violation of human rights” when it came to the Covid-19 vaccine rollout. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.