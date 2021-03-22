EDITORIAL | Our human rights track record, past and present, is dismal

Those advocating for Human Rights Day to be changed to Sharpeville Day have missed the point

Politicians had a lot to say on Human Rights Day this past weekend. President Cyril Ramaphosa chose to share his vision for a better SA, while his political rivals, as is to be expected, focused on the government’s failures.



The DA’s John Steenhuisen used it as an opportunity to make noise about a “shameful violation of human rights” when it came to the Covid-19 vaccine rollout. ..