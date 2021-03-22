OBITUARY | Jimmy Abbott didn’t always box clever, but he played hard

The heavyweight, who has died, was one of SA’s biggest sports personalities during the 1970s and 1980s

Jimmy Abbott, who has died in Heidelberg in Gauteng at the age of 61, was one of the most aggressive and fearsome SA heavyweight boxers in the late 1970s and 1980s, without ever winning the national title.



When he started his professional career in 1978 after being the youngest amateur heavyweight champion he was 1.96m and weighed in at between 91kg and 110kg...