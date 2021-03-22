Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Cyril can vax lyrical as much as he wants, but SA knows it’s hot air

At the rate the rollout is going under DD Mabuza, Eskom will be fixed long before most of us get vaccinated

Tom Eaton Columnist
22 March 2021 - 20:15

The bad news is that the vaccination rollout in SA is going very slowly. The good news is that it’s going so slowly that by the time the state has reached its target of vaccinating 40 million of us, we’ll have forgotten all about Covid-19 and will be entirely focused on other crises, such as the war against the octopuses and the death of our sun.

Right now, however, the timelines aren’t looking good...

