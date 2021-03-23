EDITORIAL | Bury oppressive ‘rules’ and wasteful royal expenses with the king

One of the issues fresh from the funeral of King Zwelithini is why he needed to be buried only by men

Any loss of life, especially that of a larger-than-life figure, brings with it tons of tears for those who loved and/or revered the deceased.



The recent death of King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu is as saddening as it is an opportunity for reflection on the new chapter it opens not only for his subjects but all interested and affected by traditional leadership...