SAPS crisis: innovation is in shackles and poor leadership runs rampant
Government must move beyond this disaster and failure of thinking and reorient policing towards a people-centred model
23 March 2021 - 20:36
At a time when the crime statistics paint a bleak picture of the insecure and unsafe lives led by ordinary South Africans, when gang violence and transnational organised crime pose a real threat to the survival of our state, the police seem in more disarray than ever.
The three elements of this crisis – poor leadership, ineffective and incoherent approaches to solving the crime problem, and the lack of legitimacy among the citizenry – are significant and debilitating on their own. Their interaction and the level of intensity of all of them at a singular point in space and time present an existential threat to our democracy, and point to a problem much larger than any of these substantial challenges do on their own...
