South African rollout lays bare vaccine struggle in developing world

How the campaign goes in places such as Nqileni will have an impact on vaccination drives everywhere

In a remote South African village, set in windswept hills not far from the Indian Ocean, Nolindele Mdibanto fears she will never get the Covid-19 vaccine.



The nearest government clinic to Nqileni, deep in the rural Eastern Cape, lies several kilometres beyond a river and over hilly terrain. Despite daily hikes to fetch firewood and water for her thatched one-room home, the prospect of a long trek unnerves the Xhosa elder...