Opinion & Analysis

A WORD IN THE HAND: WARRIOR

SUE DE GROOT | A warrior is confused by the worrier coming at full throttle

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd

Sue de Groot Deputy features editor: Sunday Times
25 March 2021 - 19:58

A fellow pedant sent me a tweet complaining about recent overuse of the word “warrior”. This combative noun was particularly popular after the passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini. “Warrior” appeared in almost every tribute to and obituary for the leader of the Zulu nation — and every minor tributary of every website in between was similarly awash with warriors.

In the king’s case, the word can be justified. He fought many a battle in his life, and wars do not have to be waged with sharp weapons to make warriors of those who fight in them...

