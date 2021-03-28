An economist’s tips on making e-mail work for you
E-mail celebrates its 50th birthday this year yet it is hard to think of a more aggravating workplace practice
28 March 2021 - 20:45
What fresh torture is this? “Just resending this e-mail to get it to the top of your inbox!”
Let me stop you right there. There is no top of my inbox. My inbox is empty. At least it was before you decided to do the digital equivalent of emptying the contents of my waste paper basket all over the floor of my study. Back slowly away, if you value your typing fingers...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.