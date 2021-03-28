An economist’s tips on making e-mail work for you

E-mail celebrates its 50th birthday this year yet it is hard to think of a more aggravating workplace practice

What fresh torture is this? “Just resending this e-mail to get it to the top of your inbox!”



Let me stop you right there. There is no top of my inbox. My inbox is empty. At least it was before you decided to do the digital equivalent of emptying the contents of my waste paper basket all over the floor of my study. Back slowly away, if you value your typing fingers...