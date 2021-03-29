EDITORIAL | Never mind vaccines – and us. All the ANC cares about is itself

Instead of debating the all-important Covid vaccine rollout, the ANC spent much of its NEC in a power struggle

While the country is facing a looming third wave of Covid-19 infections — which scientists predict will most likely be the most destructive — the governing party’s highest decision making body spent much of its four-day meeting debating whether someone charged with corruption should step aside or not.



Party leaders spent more time on the subject than they did interrogating minister Zweli Mkhize’s vaccine rollout programme...