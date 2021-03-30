CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Alcohol isn’t the problem, the ANC government is

As Easter approaches, the powers that be have made irrational and contradictory decisions regarding the pandemic

On Sunday evening I fumbled with a link to the Bafana Bafana game. I assumed the match would be televised live, but it wasn’t.



Bareng-Batho Kortjaas (aka BBK, Madala), the larger than life Sunday Times sports editor, came to my rescue. He had shared a YouTube link close to kickoff. It worked but I wasn’t happy with the lack of sound. I got up, poured myself a stiff one, and tried another streaming site. It took a couple of minutes to upload, but by the time I finally got the streaming right, with clear visuals and sound (though no commentary) Bafana were already a goal down. It went downhill from there...