EDITORIAL | When are Safa’s suits going to take responsibility for Bafana’s own goals?

It beggars belief that while coaches get fired, head honchos never take a bullet for their shameless mediocrity

The stated objective of the South African Football Association (Safa) is to see Bafana Bafana ranked as one of the top three teams in Africa and in the top 20 in the world.



As things stand, the senior men’s national soccer side occupies 13th position in the Confederation of African Football (Caf) rankings and is 71st in the world. ..