‘I’m not ashamed that I wear a uniform’: school pupil means business at 50
The Nigerian businesswoman juggles school and work while dealing with the stigma
30 March 2021 - 21:06
Shade Ajayi had never set foot in a classroom until middle age. Now 50, the businesswoman is happily learning to read and write alongside pupils nearly four decades younger than her.
Donning the pink dress and bonnet that make up her uniform, she joins hundreds of similarly dressed pupils at a school in Ilorin, in Nigeria’s western Kwara state...
