Opinion & Analysis

Teens tell of sex abuse by other teens. It makes for harrowing reading

A website has given UK teenagers a forum to air their experiences. It’s been called the ‘#MeToo movement’ for schools

30 March 2021 - 21:06 By Estelle Shirbon

More than 10,000 young people in Britain have recounted what they say are teenage experiences of sexual harassment and abuse by fellow teens in an outpouring described by a senior police officer as a "#MeToo movement” for schools.

Their stories, posted anonymously on a website called “Everyone’s Invited” at a rapidly accelerating pace over the past three weeks, make harrowing reading...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Alcohol isn’t the problem, the ANC government is Opinion & Analysis
  2. TONY LEON | Don’t blame ‘vaccine apartheid’ as you sleepwalk through pandemic, ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. ‘I’m not ashamed that I wear a uniform’: school pupil means business at 50 Opinion & Analysis
  4. Teens tell of sex abuse by other teens. It makes for harrowing reading Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | When are Safa’s suits going to take responsibility for Bafana’s own ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
Guns, ferries & hotels: What’s happening in Mozambique?

Related articles

  1. PODCAST | Raped and then raped again: an 11-year-old's horror story South Africa
  2. Australians reject proposal of sex consent app as sexual abuse cases soar World
  3. Former roommate says Georgia shooter expressed shame over sex addiction World
  4. 'We tell our daughters to fear all men': Family devastated as child raped twice News
  5. Raped pupil’s family sues department of education for R26m News
  6. 'Audiences want films about real issues that affect women': Carey Mulligan Lifestyle
X