Teens tell of sex abuse by other teens. It makes for harrowing reading

A website has given UK teenagers a forum to air their experiences. It’s been called the ‘#MeToo movement’ for schools

More than 10,000 young people in Britain have recounted what they say are teenage experiences of sexual harassment and abuse by fellow teens in an outpouring described by a senior police officer as a "#MeToo movement” for schools.



Their stories, posted anonymously on a website called “Everyone’s Invited” at a rapidly accelerating pace over the past three weeks, make harrowing reading...