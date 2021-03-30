Teens tell of sex abuse by other teens. It makes for harrowing reading
A website has given UK teenagers a forum to air their experiences. It’s been called the ‘#MeToo movement’ for schools
30 March 2021 - 21:06
More than 10,000 young people in Britain have recounted what they say are teenage experiences of sexual harassment and abuse by fellow teens in an outpouring described by a senior police officer as a "#MeToo movement” for schools.
Their stories, posted anonymously on a website called “Everyone’s Invited” at a rapidly accelerating pace over the past three weeks, make harrowing reading...
