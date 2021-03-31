EDITORIAL | Let’s pray Cyril doesn’t end up with egg on his face after Easter

Ramaphosa’s half-baked Covid restrictions for the holidays have put our immunity and survival chances at risk

When President Cyril Ramaphosa announced at the family meeting on Tuesday night that the government had decided on a partial booze ban and bigger religious gatherings, he might as well have declared the beginning of Survivor SA — The Third Wave.



There was no levelling up or tightening of the curfew ahead of the religious gatherings, interprovincial travel and numerous weddings, birthdays or other celebratory events that have been quickly organised and booked in the absence of government clarity to the contrary...