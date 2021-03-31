JENNIFER PLATT | Throw a thriller at me any time, especially one by CJ Tudor
In just a few years, the author looks set to knock master-of-suspense Stephen King off his perch
31 March 2021 - 19:44
I always feel guilty when I toss a book — actually, throw one with force across the room so it’s far away from me. Like many other people (I hope), I do this because I hate the ending. The last book I remember flinging with burning anger was Gone Girl, but now I appreciate and understand why Gillian Flynn ended it that way.
We have different expectations from different genres. Thrillers need a good, twisty ending. Not guessing the killer/motive is such a pleasure. Unreliable narrators, red herrings, sinister acts and unexpected deaths are crucial. Throw in a bit of horror or a touch of the supernatural for sheer creepiness and I’m a happy camper. ..
