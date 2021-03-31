Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | The idiots are right – Hlaudi wasn’t cut out for layoffs

Populists who are also economically illiterate don’t understand why things need to be built or maintained

Tom Eaton Columnist
31 March 2021 - 19:44

The firing of more than 600 employees from the SABC this week was grim. It was also inevitable.

The latter fact would provide little consolation to the journalists and broadcasters whose lives have just been torn apart and who now face the terrible prospect of having to find work in a shrinking industry in a rotten economy...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. SUE DE GROOT | Let’s give long words the short shrift and keep it simple Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | The idiots are right – Hlaudi wasn’t cut out for layoffs Opinion & Analysis
  3. JENNIFER PLATT | Throw a thriller at me any time, especially one by CJ Tudor Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Let’s pray Cyril doesn’t end up with egg on his face after Easter Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | To Ace change, SA must step aside from believing empty words Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
Guns, ferries & hotels: What’s happening in Mozambique?

Related articles

  1. No such thing as a ‘quiet exit’ for veteran news anchor News
  2. Simple as SABC: board spurns minister’s plea to rethink retrenchments Politics
  3. TOM EATON | Ever Taking: even if Ace is never captain, it’s still a sinking ship Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Cyril’s new bitter pill for SA is just to inject more cash into the ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | SABC purge is targeting the wrong people. It’s the fat cats who ... Opinion & Analysis
X