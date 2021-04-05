EDITORIAL | We all drive Easter road carnage and until we admit it, nothing will change

Government is ineffective at policing bad driving, the police take bribes and the rest of us don’t adhere to the rules

The final figures haven’t been tallied, but already the numbers are cause for concern — more than 100 people have died on SA’s roads over the Easter weekend, and this in just four provinces.



In KwaZulu-Natal, by 2.30pm on Monday, 47 had died, while 30 had perished in Gauteng. At least seven fatalities had been recorded in the Eastern Cape, while 21 deaths occurred on Western Cape roads...