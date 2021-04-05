TOM EATON | My fart belongs to Daddy: welcome to SA, land of rancid hot air

Christ Penelope has reminded us that every day there is someone breaking wind in our faces in some shape or form

The universe is very big and what we know is very small. Which is why I don’t want to rule out the possibility that Limpopo pastor Christ Penelope is, in fact, pleasing the God of Love by squatting on the faces of his congregation and letting them inhale his flatulence.



Granted, it’s unlikely, but then I don’t even know how electricity works, so who am I to pass judgment on those who pass gas in service of the great unknowable processes of this world and the next?..