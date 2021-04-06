EDITORIAL | A desperate Zuma is playing the blame game
It is alarming to consider that these are the rantings of a man who was at the helm of SA for nine years
06 April 2021 - 20:12
Former president Jacob Zuma offered us another disturbing glimpse into his psyche when 23 pages of speaking notes from a meeting with ANC leaders on his refusal to appear before the state capture inquiry made their way onto social media.
Describing himself as a “permanent target and scapegoat”, Zuma whines that the meeting was not about his own personal welfare but a “response to external interests”. ..
