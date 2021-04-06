Opinion & Analysis

Why ranking employees by performance backfires

The ‘forced distribution’ model used by many companies is an outdated idea that should be scrapped

06 April 2021 - 20:13 By Sarah O’Connor

When Bill Michael, the former chair of KPMG, told staff to “stop moaning” in a virtual meeting in February, one of the issues they were complaining about was the “forced distribution” model used to assess their performance. This way of appraising people is a zombie idea. No matter how many times it proves disastrous for a company’s culture or morale, it refuses to die.

Generally speaking, “forced distribution” or “stack ranking” methods divide employees each year into a certain percentage of top performers, average performers and underperformers. In the UK’s senior civil service, for example, the proportions were fixed at 25, 65 and 10% respectively, until the system was reformed in 2019...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. YACOOB ABBA OMAR | Why and how we should talk about race Opinion & Analysis
  2. Why ranking employees by performance backfires Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | A desperate Zuma is playing the blame game Opinion & Analysis
  4. WENDY KNOWLER | Post-Covid storylines are giving advertisers headaches Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | With virtually the same policies, these SA politicians should ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...

Related articles

  1. MAKHUDU SEFARA | We must have the courage to sack the incompetents Opinion & Analysis
  2. 'Stressproof', 'Burnout Survival Kit': Five books to help you stay sane at work Health & Sex
  3. Here's what employees want: Back to work after Covid-19 lockdown South Africa
  4. How offices will work smarter Business
  5. Here’s what South Africans hate about their bosses Lifestyle
X