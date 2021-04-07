TALKING BOOKS
JENNIFER PLATT | Is it just me or are Mormons suddenly everywhere?
A few years ago it was cults. Now it seems the world can’t get enough of Salt Lake City and its main religion
It could be the Baader-Meinhof phenomenon or something in the zeitgeist because Salt Lake City and its predominant religion, Mormonism (Latter Day Saints — LDS), seems to be everywhere.
[Quick sidebar: Wiki describes the Baader-Meinhof phenomenon as “a cognitive bias in which, after noticing something for the first time, there is a tendency to notice it more often, leading someone to believe that it has a high frequency (a form of selection bias). It occurs when increased awareness of something creates the illusion that it is appearing more often. Put plainly, the frequency illusion is when a concept or thing you just found out about suddenly seems to crop up everywhere.” For example, when I thought, for a brief second mind you, that I wanted a pair of Ugg boots last year and suddenly saw everyone wearing them (Covid fashion ftw) and, even more mysteriously, ads for the boots kept popping up in my feeds.]..
