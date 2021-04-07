TALKING BOOKS

JENNIFER PLATT | Is it just me or are Mormons suddenly everywhere?

A few years ago it was cults. Now it seems the world can’t get enough of Salt Lake City and its main religion

Jennifer Platt Sunday Times Book Editor

It could be the Baader-Meinhof phenomenon or something in the zeitgeist because Salt Lake City and its predominant religion, Mormonism (Latter Day Saints — LDS), seems to be everywhere.



[Quick sidebar: Wiki describes the Baader-Meinhof phenomenon as “a cognitive bias in which, after noticing something for the first time, there is a tendency to notice it more often, leading someone to believe that it has a high frequency (a form of selection bias). It occurs when increased awareness of something creates the illusion that it is appearing more often. Put plainly, the frequency illusion is when a concept or thing you just found out about suddenly seems to crop up everywhere.” For example, when I thought, for a brief second mind you, that I wanted a pair of Ugg boots last year and suddenly saw everyone wearing them (Covid fashion ftw) and, even more mysteriously, ads for the boots kept popping up in my feeds.]..