TOM EATON | De Lille seems like she’s dead wood until you see what she does with it

The border fence disaster aside, let’s give credit where it’s due

Readers of this column will know that it has followed the exploits of Patricia De Lille with special amazement, tracking her phoenix-like rise from someone who won 0.4% of the vote in 2019 to a cabinet minister whose department spent R40m on 40km of comically terrible border fence.



Yes, for someone who persuaded just 70,400 people to vote for her three years ago – a slightly smaller group than the population of the Central Karoo district municipality – De Lille has done astonishingly well for herself...