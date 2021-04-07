Tradition is important, but when is its price too high?

The true intent of cultural practices such as bride prices must be protected or traditions will be abandoned

Of all events and rituals, marriage is one of the most exciting. It brings together different families and beliefs, and sets the foundation for a bond that can last forever. Once the question has been popped, discussions between families are held to iron out details and prepare for the event. These culminate in a celebration, often a wedding. In some cultures, however, this won’t happen until a bride price has been paid.



In many African cultures a bride price, or “lobola”, in the form of money or other items must be paid before a young couple can marry. Though there exist other cultures in which there are variations of this, in Africa it is usually the groom’s family that pays. This tradition has existed since time immemorial, but as the world progresses and times change, the practice is due for review...