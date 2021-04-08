‘Adam Habib is no racist. He should be reinstated without delay’
The self-righteous cannot be allowed to act as thought police or diversity, knowledge and culture will be stifled: experts
SA’s Professor Adam Habib, the new director of the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in London, was asked to step aside a few weeks ago. Habib previously served as vice-chancellor at Johannesburg’s University of the Witwatersrand (Wits). He was asked to step aside after he used the “N-word” in a Zoom meeting with student leaders at SOAS.
Based on the original video clip circulating on social media, these are the facts. During the meeting, a participant read a question from another student, asking how SOAS could make statements about Black Lives Matter (BLM) “while underfunding the Africa Department ... and allowing lecturers to say the N-word in class”. Habib responded by verbalising the word, saying its use would be a disciplinary matter and urging students to bring such incidents to his attention...
