WENDY KNOWLER | Is it really a loan provider, or a borrowed label to deceive?

Yap Yap operates as a ‘price comparative platform’, but a client insists that was not so in her dealings with it

Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist
11 April 2021 - 17:57

You may remember my many reports on those companies trading as “looking for a loan” type names; luring people into applying for loans online and giving them not money but a demand for an annual subscription fee.

Who wants to pay a subscription fee to a phone-in advice service when what you desperately need is a loan?..

