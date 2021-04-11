IN YOUR CORNER

WENDY KNOWLER | Is it really a loan provider, or a borrowed label to deceive?

Yap Yap operates as a ‘price comparative platform’, but a client insists that was not so in her dealings with it

You may remember my many reports on those companies trading as “looking for a loan” type names; luring people into applying for loans online and giving them not money but a demand for an annual subscription fee.



Who wants to pay a subscription fee to a phone-in advice service when what you desperately need is a loan?..